Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan may run for office after switching parties

ATLANTA — Georgia’s former Republican Lieutenant Governor, Geoff Duncan, announced earlier this week that he is switching parties to become a Democrat.

Duncan cited a series of reasons for his decision, including his opposition to President Donald Trump’s influence on the party.

“I don’t know if there’s any more official way of registering than saying it on national television that you’re a Democrat, and I’m perfectly proud to say that,” Duncan told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot in an exclusive interview.

Duncan has been a vocal critic of President Trump, particularly regarding efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

“There isn’t like one line in the sand or one moment in time. It was a series of parallel processes. One, watching the heart and soul of the Republican Party just get sucked out of it by Donald Trump and those that follow him closely,” Duncan said.

He even campaigned for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

“Geoff Duncan has finally said out loud what any person with eyes has known for years: he is a Democrat,” Georgia Republican Party chairman Josh McKoon said.

Duncan mentioned that he is considering running for higher office as a Democrat, with a decision potentially coming in the next few weeks or months.

“I think Georgians want people who can speak truth to power in the middle,” he said.

While Duncan has not specified which higher office he might pursue, many speculate he could run for governor.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Democratic Party of Georgia for a comment, but they declined to share one.

