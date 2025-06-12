Former City of Atlanta executive found guilty of accepting millions in bribes resentenced

ATLANTA — A judge resentenced disgraced former City of Atlanta executive Mitzi Bickers on Wednesday.

A jury convicted Bickers in 2022 of bribery, tied to a pay-for-play scheme.

Prosecutors said she accepted millions of dollars from businessmen to secure city contracts.

An appeals court voided part of that conviction last year.

The judge resentenced her to 12 years in prison.

A judge will decide today the total amount of restitution that she will pay.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group