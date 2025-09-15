Former APD officer accused of rape will soon face grand jury

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta police officer accused of raping a massage therapist will soon face a grand jury after a judge found probable cause for the charges.

The judge determined there was enough evidence to proceed with charges of rape, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault against Muhammad Muhammud, who has been held without bond in Fulton County Jail since his arrest last month.

The judge’s decision was influenced by the officer’s admission of having sex with the alleged victim and his presence at the scene without being dispatched, according to Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

Muhammad Muhammud, a former Atlanta police officer, was arrested following an incident on June 5th where he allegedly raped a massage therapist at his apartment while on duty.

Investigators reported that Muhammud called the alleged victim to his apartment for a mobile massage, which took place on a mattress on the floor as the apartment was empty except for a large TV.

The alleged victim claimed that Muhammud agreed to pay $160 for an hour but sexually assaulted her a few minutes into the session.

After leaving the apartment, the alleged victim called 911, and Muhammud reportedly climbed into her ambulance while she was speaking to first responders, prompting her to yell ‘rapist’ and become unable to speak.

The judge noted that the main issue in the case is consent, along with the events surrounding the alleged crimes.

