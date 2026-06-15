FIFA World Cup: Fan Festival canceled because of weather risk

ATLANTA — Those who were hoping to take part in the downtown Fan Festival Sunday night will have to take a rain check.

Organizers said they decided to close the event early because of the risk of severe weather, at 7 p.m., thus cancelling nighttime events, including a planned showing of the Ivory Coast v Ecuador match.

The decision was made “for the safety of our guests, staff, volunteers and partners,” FIFA World Cup 2026 Atlanta announced on social media.

Watch WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. to see what the week ahead weather looks like.

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