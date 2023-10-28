Federal judge wants new Georgia voting district maps complete by early December

ATLANTA — On Thursday, a federal judge struck down Georgia’s congressional district maps, saying they violated the Voting Rights Act.

Governor Kemp has since called a special session of the Georgia General Assembly to redraw the district lines in late November.

The state is also expected to appeal the judge’s decision.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the 516-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones ruled that Georgia’s congressional and legislative district lines were unconstitutional.

“The court determines that in certain areas of the state, the political process is not equally open to Black voters,” the ruling read.

On Friday, Attorney General Chris Carr’s office released a statement saying, “We’re currently reviewing the opinion and still analyzing all legal options.”

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot has learned that if they plan to appeal, they’ll have to be quick.

Judge Jones’ ruling ordered a majority Black congressional district west of Atlanta and seven majority Black legislative districts south of Atlanta to Macon by Dec. 8.

TRENDING STORIES:

Republican State Representative Karen Mathiak says the new maps could have big effects on her district which is comprised of Spalding, Henry and Fayette counties. She says it could have major impacts on those who live there.

“I hope we’ve had some major thought going into this because it disrupts so many constituents,” she said.

Democratic State Representative Mary Margaret Oliver remembers the last time a judge ordered Georgia to redraw its maps because she was there. She says it won’t be an easy process.

“It’s very tense. It’s very partisan, and we’ll be gathering back here soon,” Oliver said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lawmakers will gather at the Capitol on Nov. 29 for the special session.

Gov. Kemp calls for special session after federal judge strikes down current voting maps

©2023 Cox Media Group