Father fired 12 rounds, killing son after crash, argument, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Police said a father accused of shooting his son said he did it because he thought he was going for a gun.

Durante Rowe-Tolliver, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in his son’s death in the parking lot of 55 Pharr Apartments in Buckhead early Thursday morning.

Durante Schofield, 32 years old, was killed after an argument escalated outside the apartment complex.

Investigators said Schofield did not have a weapon.

“Who could do that to their child anyway?” questioned Kay Allen, a tenant at the complex, reflecting the shock of residents.

