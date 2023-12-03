Family of security guard burned during protest outside Israeli Consulate speaks for first time

ATLANTA — For the first time, the family of a security guard burned during a protest outside the Israeli Consulate is speaking out.

“My brother is doing well under the circumstances,” said Douglas Harris.

Douglas Harris and his family still can’t believe what happened.

“I was down there earlier today to see him. He’s in pretty good spirits. He’s just trying to wrap this whole thing around his head on what happened,” said Harris.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were on scene Friday at the Israeli Consulate Building on Spring Street.

Michael Harris is a security guard and he tried to stop the protestor. He was also burned in the process.

“My brother is an Army Veteran. As far as helping people. We were raised that way to help somebody. So, him doing that is not surprising for people who know him,” said Douglas Harris.

Harris’ family sent Channel 2 Action News reporter Larry Spruill photos of the third degree burns on Michael’s arms and hands.

“He has a burn on his hand. He has a burn on his leg between his knee and his ankle. He has another one on his ankle on his left side. He has some burns here” said Douglas Harris.

Romona Kea is Michael’s sister-in-law. She’s concerned this will affect him mentally. “Post Traumatic Stress. Just the thought of it. He’s going to also need a mental evaluation in reference to that. That’s just for anyone. If it was me, I would need some mental evaluation to have to deal with that.”

But they said things could be worse.

“By the grace of God, that he’ll be okay in time. It’s going to take some time,” said Douglas Harris.

The Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States released this statement:

“We are saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building. It is tragic to see the hate and incitement toward Israel expressed in such a horrific way. The sanctity of life is our highest value. Our prayers are with the security officer who was injured while trying to prevent this tragic act. We are grateful to the city of Atlanta’s law enforcement and first responders for all they do to ensure safety.”

Harris has a long road ahead of him. His family started a GoFundMe account. Click here to donate.

