Family, friends, and peers react to death of Dexter Scott King

ATLANTA — Condolences from family, friends, and peers of Dexter Scott King have begun to circulate after The King Center announced his death on Monday.

King was the youngest and third son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

The King Center announced that he died after a battle with prostate cancer at age 62.

His sister Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center stated “Words cannot express the heartbreak I feel from losing another sibling. I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.”

His brother Martin Luther King, III added “I am deeply saddened to share that my brother, Dexter Scott King, has passed away. The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. Please keep the entire King family in your prayers and in particular Dexter’s wife, Leah Weber.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stated about King’s passing:

“I stand with Atlanta and so many worldwide in grieving the loss of Dexter Scott King. His profound and unwavering love for his family positioned him as a guardian of his father and mother’s legacies. Dexter held various titles—Morehouse Man, humanitarian, Civil Rights activist, and even actor. However, above all, he was a devoted family man. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Leah Weber King, Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, their entire extended family, and all who knew and loved him.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on X, “Marty, the girls, and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Dexter Scott King, following his difficult bout with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire King family at this time.”

Rev. Al Sharpton posted on X, “My condolences to all of Dexter’s family & friends. May he RIP, may his legacy live.”

The Atlanta City Council released the following statement:

“Dexter Scott King’s life and contributions will leave a lasting impact on the legacy of the King family and the broader struggle for equality and justice. We express our sincere condolences to his wife Leah Weber King, Martin Luther King III, Dr. Bernice King, the King Center, and all who cherished him. His contributions to civil rights and his role as a member of Atlanta’s beloved family will leave an indelible mark on our society. His memory will be a source of inspiration and may those in mourning find solace and comfort at this difficult time.”

The family said it is still working to finalize funeral arrangements for the coming days.

