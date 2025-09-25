Video shows flames as engine issue stops Delta flight

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines said an apparent engine issue stopped a flight from taking off Wednesday evening from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta flight 54, an Airbus A330 with 200 passengers, four pilots and nine flight attendants, was headed to Lagos before the flight was halted.

Viewer video shows a Delta plane with what appears to be fire coming from the engine.

The aircraft will be evaluated by Delta’s maintenance team, Delta said.

“We are actively working to reaccommodate customers to their destinations as safely and quickly as possible. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” a Delta spokesperson said.

