Dutch Royal Family to visit Atlanta on Monday

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is getting the royal treatment on Monday as the King and Queen of the Netherlands visit town.

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima will meet with Governor Brian Kemp and Mayor Andre Dickens, visit the King Center, the CDC, the BeltLine, the High Museum and more.

During their visit to the King Center, the family will pay their respects to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s final resting place.

They also plan on visiting Patchwerk Recording Studios, where OutKast, Beyoncé, Madonna and countless others have recorded albums.

The royal couple will also take part in the opening of the Atlanta location of Dutch company, NewCold, a cold-storage warehouse.

After visiting Atlanta, the couple will visit the port of Savannah before heading to Albany, New York and New York City to finish their U.S. visit.

