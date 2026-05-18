‘A Different World’ director shares message of encouragement at Clark Atlanta graduation

ATLANTA — Actress, dancer and directing icon Debbie Allen was the commencement speaker at Clark Atlanta University’s graduation ceremonies this year, giving a speech focused on the future and encouragement for the next generation.

She spoke with Channel 2’s Lori Wilson about her connection to Clark Atlanta and her message for the next generation.

Allen directed “A Different World” 40 years ago, a groundbreaking show that shared with everyone watching what it meant to attend an Historically Black College and University.

The re-boot of the show just finished filming at Atlanta University Center, so being at Clark Atlanta University for graduation was somewhat of a homecoming for the entertainment icon.

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“It feels fantastic and it feels so relevant and I feel so a part of this community,” Allen said.

Clark Atlanta University students cheered Allen on as she spoke to them for the commencement. During her speech, Allen told the graduates to “charge to greatness” and praised the school’s history and quality.

“Clark Atlanta University doesn’t just produce one kind of leader, it produces thinkers, fighters, creators and changemakers across every field,” Allen said at the ceremony.

As a Howard University alum, Allen said her experience has always been her guide. Now, she wants the students to own their power.

“The voice of young Black America, if we ever needed to hear from you, it’s now, right now,” Allen said.

Allen told Channel 2 Action News that her best advice was that for people who want to live without limits, you have to find your purpose.

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