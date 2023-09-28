Delta Air Lines addresses concerns over changes to SkyMiles program

ATLANTA — Delta Airlines is addressing concerns about changes to their loyalty program and access to the Delta Sky Club.

Earlier this month Delta announced new limits to Sky Club access for some American Express cardholders and changes to how the airline awards elite status for frequent flyers.

Delta had said it was trying to serve all loyalty tiers at the level that customers expect.

“It’s gotten to the point honestly where we have so much demand for our premium products and services that are far in excess of our ability to serve it effectively,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “Whether it’s Delta One, whether is the Sky Clubs, whether it’s the upgrade certificates.”

Bastian said the company probably went too far with changes.

He did not reveal what the changes to their program will be but said they will publicize them soon and modifications should go into effect in 2025.

