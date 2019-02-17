  • Piles of patients' confidential medical records found outside Atlanta clinic

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A pile of partially burned medical records were discovered across the street from a metro Atlanta medical center, Channel 2 Action News has learned. 

    A viewer alerted Channel 2's Michael Seiden to the issue in a parking lot across the street from Southside Medical Center.

    The records are in plain sight with patients' personal information, including Social Security numbers, visible. 

    Seiden reached out to Southside Medical Center's spokesperson, who said they are investigating the matter. 

    We're working to learn how this happened, and how many patients' personal information has been compromised, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

