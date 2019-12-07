Crowds ready for 39th annual Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Christmas Parade

ATLANTA - Families are lining Peachtree Street for the 39th annual Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Christmas Parade.
The parade, which is always a favorite this time of year, features some of Georgia's best high school bands.
There are also balloons, animals and lots of fun floats.
And of course Santa will be there!
The 2019 proceeds will go to the Center for Advanced Pediatrics.
"It's truly become one of the largest parades in the southeast and an Atlanta holiday tradition," Vice President of Development Scott Holdoval said.
Join Channel 2 anchors Fred Blankenship and Linda Stouffer for live coverage, of the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Christmas parade, on Channel 2!
