Crews cleanup grounds of Piedmont Park after mud builds up during Midtown Music Festival

ATLANTA — Crews cleaning up and taking apart performance stages and other structures following the weekend’s Midtown Music Festival face a muddy bog on the grounds of Piedmont Park.

Over the weekend, 90,000 music lovers endured over an inch of rain. Last week, two inches of rain fell on the park prior to the festival.

“I was here this weekend, so I saw the mud happen. People would lose a shoe and just keep on going, that type of thing.” Midtown Atlanta resident David Settlage told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

The Piedmont Park Conservancy, which maintains the park, says it will be several days before they can fully access the damage to the grounds from the mud and foot traffic.

Officials say they will meet with Atlanta Parks and Recreation, and event organizers to devise and expedite a grounds remediation plan.

The conservancy says the event organizers will be paying for the remediations. Park visitors believe that’s only right.

“I’m sure they rake in big profit, enough to cover expenses so they should pay for renovations of the lawn, I would say.” said visitor Matthew Jim.

Conservancy officials do not yet have a timeline on the remediation of park grounds. Atlanta Pride Festival takes place at the park in mid-October.

