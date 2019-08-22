Crash knocks out power to area of Piedmont Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Hundreds of people are waking up without power after a crash in Atlanta.
Police say a crash happened at 1250 Piedmont Avenue early Thursday morning.
Georgia Power said nearly 1,000 people are without power in the area. The restoration time may not be for several hours.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the traffic lights were out along Piedmont Road when he was coming in to work.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to police -- Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for LIVE coverage of the scene
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}