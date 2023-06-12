Teens out past 11 p.m. in metro Atlanta? You’ll now face more consequences

ATLANTA — A change to Atlanta’s youth curfew ordinance is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Monday, the city’s public safety and legal administration committee voted in favor of adding penalties to the current curfew.

“We got young people roaming the streets,” City Councilman Antonio Lewis said.

Since the beginning of the year, gun violence has either injured or killed a number of young people, including the niece of Councilman Lewis.

“I got a niece that I lost, Bre’Asia Powell,” Councilman Lewis told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Monday, the committee approved a proposal that would keep the 11 p.m. curfew, but it would add penalties for anyone 16 years old and under who violates the curfew.

The first violation will result in a warning or citation.

The second violation would require the child and his or her parent or guardian to attend a parenting program.

“An organization that can actually mentor and [the kid] could be fully a part of, but guess what? The parent has to come too,” Lewis explained.

“I just think it will cut down on some of the activities that the kids are out here doing,” Pamela Bourdey, a local mother of ten children, said.

Supporters of the proposal also said there will be exceptions made for teenagers who work late at night.

“There’s an exception for unsheltered or emancipated youth. These are individuals who are on their own and there’s also an exception for religious and school activities,” Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Waites added.

The proposed curfew ordinance will go before the full city council next week, for a vote.

