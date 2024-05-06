City settles with family of Johnny Hollman for $3.8 million after death tied to tasing

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that the city has reached a settlement with the family of Johnny Hollman for $3.8 million.
Hollman was a church deacon and grandfather.
He died after an Atlanta police officer tased him in the aftermath of a minor accident on August 10.
Sources told Channel 2 Action News that it was a unanimous vote.
