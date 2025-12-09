City of Atlanta unveils ‘Michael Langford Drive’ in honor of local community advocate

ATLANTA — Atlanta leaders recently gathered to unveil “Michael Langford Drive,” officially renaming a portion of Pryor Road and Pryor Street in honor of the late community advocate.

The renaming follows the passage of an ordinance introduced in August and approved by the Atlanta City Council in October.

The new name is attributed to the stretch of Pryor Road and Pryor Street that runs from Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard to Lakewood Avenue.

Michael Langford Sr., a native Atlantan, originally became a grassroots community advocate alongside his brother, Rev. Arthur Langford, Jr., leading him to a diverse job career that spanned political strategy, community organizing, nonprofit leadership and public service.

He would go on to serve eight years as director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs, where he helped thousands of Atlantans navigate various challenges. He also led the search missions during the Atlanta Child Murders investigation and later served on the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce in 2021.

Beyond his work in city government, Langford was president of the United Youth Adult Conference, where he championed equity and inclusion. He also contributed to the City of Atlanta’s Anti-Violence Advisory Council and was active in Operation Take Back, an initiative aimed at improving neighborhood safety and unity.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

