Church’s plan to house homeless seniors moving forward

ATLANTA — A plan to build nearly 50 housing units for homeless seniors in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood is moving forward after the city’s Zoning Review Board voted to approve the project during a hearing on Thursday.

The project, which would create 47 units under 300 square feet, would be built on two parcels of land owned by Turner Monumental AME Church.

The proposal has drawn strong reactions from both supporters and neighbors who oppose it.

Some residents who live near the property say the development is too large for the street, which already deals with traffic jams.

“It’s just too much for this little street,” Kirkwood resident Emily Sanders said.

She said it’s also the uncertainty of what could come to the property if zoning is changed.

“Our concern is the zoning and the rezoning, and the fact that as soon as the zoning is changed, the property can be used for whatever,” she said.

The church member told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers the church started the process of developing the land last April.

“The mayor put a clarion call out to faith leaders across the city to provide property to develop units,” said housing advocate Tim Franzen.

Franzen said Turner Monumental AME Church answered the call.

“We’ve been through a lot, but God has allowed us to be able to continue our mission to be able to provide affordable housing,” said the Rev. Jeffery Cooper, Turner Monumental AME’s pastor.

Neighbors who oppose the project argue it does not fit the residential character of the area.

“Main concern is, it’s cramming, it’s 47 micro units in the space that was originally two single-family homes in a residential neighborhood,” said Kirkwood resident Steven Suna.

During the hearing, housing advocates and supporters rallied behind the plan. Rogers also spoke with Allen Hall, a formerly unhoused senior who said housing made a major difference in his life.

“Now, I’m off drugs. I’m not addicted to anything, and I just stopped. I was so glad to be in a house and to have the thing that most people take for granted,” said Hall.

Advocates said they hope the board’s vote encourages other churches in Atlanta to pursue similar projects.

“We are racing against the clock right now. The World Cup is coming, and there is a gap of not dozens but hundreds of unhoused folks who have nowhere to go. We’re in historic times right now, so every church who answers the call deserves a lot of praise,” said Franzen.

Rogers said the zoning board vote is one step in the process. Atlanta City Council is expected to take up the project on Monday. If the council approves it, development could begin.

