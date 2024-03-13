Chris Tucker bringing the laughs as The Legend Tour hits its final stop at Fox Theatre

ATLANTA — He was once the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, Decatur’s own Chris Tucker is back home for a one-night show at the fabulous Fox Theatre.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer sat down to talk about his success and what he would have done differently in his career and gave the scoop on the possibility of “Rush Hour 4″ being filmed in Georgia.

“I think it’s going to happen. I want to do another one. Jackie wants to do another one. I think the studio wants to do another one, so we’re just working on the script, tweaking it, and making it better. We’re going to get it done,” Tucker told Greer.

At 52 years old, Tucker has been places he never imagined. He grew up in Decatur and attended Columbia High School. He’s always making people laugh and knew that was his ticket to stardom.

“I owe it to my family because I learned a lot at an early age, being the youngest, boy (of) six kids, two sisters, three brothers. I’ve seen a lot (and) I saw them do their thing and that made me more mature,” Tucker said.

Tucker became the highest-paid actor worldwide in the 1990s after the success of the original “Rush Hour” movie with Jackie Chan.

“I got $20 million, then (on the) third, I got $25 million and they were making a lot of money. I asked the second one, (and) I said I need $20 million if you want me to do this movie. And, they said, ’OK.’ It was Ted Turner who owned New Line Cinema at the time. Every time I saw Ted Turner out, he would say, ‘I made you rich,’” Tucker said.

After traveling the world and buying expensive cars and homes, Tucker realized it was time for him to do more to help others in need.

“I was young and you have fun. You buy the things you always dreamed of and the first thing I did was buy my mom a house. Then I got a house and stuff like that. But, you know, you just keep trying to stay, (and) focus on what got you there... which was my stand-up comedy. Then that got me to the movies. You just go with the flow. Becoming a man now, how to invest your money and do other things with your money,” Tucker explained.

Now, back home Chris was ‘deputized’ to become an honorary deputy in Clayton County ahead of his big Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour Thursday night at the Fox Theatre.

“You’re going to get a little singing, a little dancing and you’ll get the real me. That’s what I love about stand-up. I play characters in movies, but when you come to my show it’s real life. I talk about everything in my life, what, and how I see the world, and what’s going on in the world. Singing, dance, and having fun,” Tucker said.

Atlanta is the last stop for the tour, and the city was not on the original schedule. Tucker said he is excited to perform in front of family and friends on Thursday night. Click here for tickets.

Actor Chris Tucker was at Top Golf recently to celebrate Chloe Parker and to raise money for UnitedHealthcare's Children's Foundation, a charitable organization that provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related service.

