Changes to gun safety bill now include tax-free holiday on guns and paraphernalia

ATLANTA — Some advocates think changes to a gun safety bill could put the public at risk.

Students from Apalachee High School were among those protesting at the Capitol on Friday.

A shooter killed four people and injured 9 others at the school in September.

Republicans supported the tax credit for gun safe storage devices, but in the Senate on Friday, they incorporated a bill that grants a sales tax holiday for the purchase of any firearm paraphernalia, including firearms themselves.

“This is not good enough,” student Heather Hallett said.

Gun safety advocates, along with some students, came to the capitol to protest changes made to a bill that would’ve given an up to $300 tax credit to anyone buying a gun safe storage device or a firearm safety course.

But that changed.

On Friday, Republicans stripped out the tax credit for gun safe storage devices but left it in place for firearm safety courses and added a four-day sales tax holiday for any gun purchase.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Giving a financial break on taxes back to the consumer when they purchase these and other items,” Republican state Sen. Jason Anavitarte said.

Johns Creek Democrat Michelle Au wondered what those lawmakers were thinking.

“I don’t know if they think the activists who are here, the students and parents that are listening, are stupid enough to think that this is action and gun safety, but I assure you they are not that stupid,” Au said.

Republicans backed a bill that would have given the tax break for gun safe storage devices, especially after the shootings at Apalachee High School, the worst school shooting in a Georgia high school.

House Speaker Jon Burns was one of those pushing for some safe storage legislation.

This amended bill does that, and he supports it.

“I just want us to get something done, and if that incorporates a sales tax holiday, then I’m good with that,” Burns said.

That bill still has to pass the Senate and then come back to the House before Sine Die.

©2025 Cox Media Group