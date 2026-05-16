The Carter Center to host annual mental health forum on May 19

ATLANTA — The Carter Center is hosting the 30th annual Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum on Tuesday, May 19.

The daylong event will look to progress mental health policy and practice in Georgia while also honoring the legacy of the late former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a lifelong advocate of psychological well-being and caregiving.

Running from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cecil B. Day Chapel in Atlanta, the forum will reportedly bring together service providers, policymakers, state officials and advocates, who will collectively review three decades of progress in the field and discuss strategies for building a more equitable behavioral health system and supporting family caregivers.

The event features a speaker lineup comprised of several mental health experts and advocates, including Dr. Debra Houry (former CDC chief medical officer), Gita Pullapilly (filmmaker and author), India.Arie (four-time Grammy Award-winning artist) and former U.S. Representative Patrick J. Kennedy, who will deliver the forum’s keynote address.

Hosted by The Carter Center’s Rosalynn Carter Mental Health and Caregiver Program, the forum is open to the public both in-person and via livestream.

While attendance is free and includes lunch, advance registration is required for both physical and virtual participants.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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