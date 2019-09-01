Massive police presence shuts down I-75 after crash involving officer

ATLANTA - I-75 southbound at Cleveland Avenue was shut down by police activity as officers investigated a crash involving an Atlanta Police officer Sunday night.
The officer was injured in the crash. Police said the officer's injuries were minor but he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The driver was taken into custody at the scene.
More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles were on the scene and traffic was rerouted.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}