Body found at northwest Atlanta storage unit, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man was found dead inside a storage facility on 14th Street Monday.

Police said the man’s body was found at an address matching the Space Shop Self Storage. He was confirmed dead by Grady Hospital first responders.

Police have not released a cause of death or the victim’s identity.

Investigators are still on the scene gathering information.

