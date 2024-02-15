Board of Regents approves $74.5 million dorm renovation for Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents approved a $74.5 million residence renovation plan for the Georgia Institute of Technology.

The Tuesday meeting of the regents had multiple action items, including the renovation of the Smith and Howell Residence Hall on Georgia Tech’s campus.

Going forward, the halls, built in 1947 and 1939, for Smith and Howell respectively, are typically used for first-year student housing on the campus’ east side.

The project, now authorized according to USG officials, will cost nearly $56.45 million for construction.

“The estimated construction cost for this Project is $56,448,000. If authorized by the Board, GIT and University System Office staff will proceed with the design and construction of the Project in accordance with Board of Regents procedures,” Georgia Tech’s approved proposal reads.

As proposed, “GIT proposes to fully renovate the Halls and construct a new connector structure that would create a central entry point for the buildings and provide additional study and social gathering space. In addition to refreshed finishes, new lighting, and improved amenities, the Project would enhance restroom privacy by implementing a modified communal restroom model.”

The documents in the BOR agenda say the $74.5 million will be funded from auxiliary housing revenue for the project’s overall budget.

The details in the proposal say the project for renovation will improve Americans with Disabilities Act access to all floors, upgrade building systems, and add about 18 beds to the site’s attic levels.

Additionally, the project is described as part of a multi-year plan to renovate the historic first-year housing on campus in the area, as well as enabling the construction of a new first-year dorm building that is currently in its design phase.

