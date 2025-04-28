BlackRock Foundation partners with Technical College System of GA for new workforce training program

ATLANTA — The BlackRock Foundation has partnered with the Technical College System of Georgia to expand access to skill training for more than 1,000 state residents.

According to the announcement from BlackRock, the BlackRock Foundation Empowerment Fund will provide $1 million over two years as a grant to the Technical College system.

The foundation said the funding will be used to help TCSG students finish training programs and expand the pool of skilled workers for Georgia’s construction and advanced manufacturing industries.

“At The BlackRock Foundation, our mission is to help more people earn, save, and invest and that includes increasing access to pathways that lead to long-term financial security,” Claire Chamberlain, President of The BlackRock Foundation, said in a statement. “This grant reflects our deep commitment to investing in the workforce of the future, and more importantly, putting more Georgians on a path to earning a thriving wage in the state’s highest demand industries.”

Programs that will work with the new Empowerment Fund will go through WorkSource Georgia for existing advanced manufacturing and construction pre-apprenticeship programs, according to BlackRock.

The grant will also give $720,000 for scholarships from the TCSGF’s ‘Last Mile Fund,’ to help students graduate despite potential financial burdens.

“This partnership with The BlackRock Foundation is a powerful investment in Georgia’s future workforce,” Greg Dozier, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, said. “By helping more students complete training and earn credentials—especially in rural communities and high-demand fields—we’re not only changing lives, we’re building the talent pipeline that keeps Georgia the number one state for business."

Dozier said the Empowerment Fund was a good example of how public and private partnerships can expand opportunities across Georgia, help close skill gaps and support economic mobility.

