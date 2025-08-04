BBB issues warning after getting complaints of websites selling fake Labubu toys

ATLANTA — The Better Business Bureau has issued a scam alert regarding counterfeit Labubu toys, as scammers are targeting consumers eager to purchase the trending toy.

The BBB Scam Tracker has received 71 reports from individuals who believed they were buying authentic Labubus, only to receive counterfeit products or nothing at all.

Scammers have been creating fake websites and advertising on social media platforms to deceive shoppers.

“This company marketed on sites like TikTok stating that they are a confirmed site and seller for Labubus. I placed an order for my daughter’s birthday thinking I found a legitimate seller. To my surprise the site no longer exists; I only found this out after a month had passed without me receiving my purchased items,” one consumer reported.

“I purchased 6 items that were advertised as 100% authentic PopMart Labubus. Shipping said it would take 7-14 business days; it took well over a month. In this time, I was in constant communication with [name redacted] asking for the status of my shipment and asking if this was a scam - they said it was in transit and it was not a scam…items received are knockoff counterfeit Labubu dolls, made in very poor quality,” another consumer said.

The BBB advises consumers to shop from reputable retailers and to be cautious of sponsored ads on social media and search engines.

They recommend checking for customer reviews and using secure payment methods to avoid scams.

Consumers are also encouraged to report any scams they encounter to the BBB Scam Tracker to help warn others.

With the rise in counterfeit Labubu toys, the BBB’s guidance aims to protect consumers from falling victim to scams and ensure they receive genuine products.

