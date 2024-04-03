AT&T announces e-waste collection effort across Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA — Bringing in April’s “Earth Month,” AT&T announced a new effort to combat the issue of e-waste in the metro Atlanta area.

According to the company, e-waste is made up of items typically found around the house and no longer in use, like outdated or unused phones, as well as other technological devices “gathering dust in the corner.”

AT&T said it’s estimated about 50 million metric tons of e-waste is generated globally every year.

To help fight that problem in Atlanta, several of the company’s retail locations will be accepting e-waste for disposal throughout the month.

“Instead of tossing old tech in the trash bin and adding to the e-waste problem, AT&T is encouraging community members to recycle their old laptops, phones, tablets, etc.” at the following retail locations:

Atlanta: 136 Perimeter Center W., Atlanta, 30346

4805 Briarcliff Rd. NE Suite 104, Atlanta, 30345

906 Market Place Blvd. St. 101, Cumming 30041

3330 Camp Creek Pkwy St. 650, East Point 30344

1919 Scenic Highway, Snellville 30078

AT&T said that for each pound of e-waste collected, they’ll donate a laptop to a local family or student in need as a way to help close “the digital divide.”

Additionally, a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation will have one tree planted per recycled device, AT&T said.

