Atlanta woman says Social Security Administration mistakenly declared her dead, cutting off benefits

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman recovering from congestive heart failure says a Social Security Administration error mistakenly declared her dead, triggering the loss of critical benefits and leaving her with tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Adrienne Wells-Chapman said she learned about the mistake while recovering in a hospital bed. According to Wells-Chapman, the Social Security Administration listed her as deceased in September 2025, despite her being alive.

“I’ve been fighting, fighting to stay on this earth and to stay alive,” Wells-Chapman told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

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She said the error created a cascade of problems, including the loss of access to her bank account, food assistance benefits and Medicaid coverage.

“For someone to clerically list me as deceased, it took a toll on me,” she said.

Wells-Chapman said she repeatedly contacted the Social Security Administration to correct the error.

In one recorded phone conversation shared with Channel 2 Action News, an SSA representative acknowledged the issue but could not explain how it happened.

“I don’t know how it’s showing deceased on this record. That I can’t explain,” the representative said.

Without Medicaid coverage, Wells-Chapman said she began receiving large medical bills.

“I got a bill from Emory for $48,000. I got a bill from Piedmont for $52,000,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the Social Security Administration for answers. In a statement, the agency said federal privacy laws prevent it from discussing the specifics of an individual case but confirmed it is looking into the matter.

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The Social Security Administration has previously reported thousands of cases involving erroneous death designations. Former Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley told Channel 2 Action News in 2025 that staffing reductions contributed to processing delays and clerical errors affecting beneficiaries.

“They are terminating people’s financial lives, making their bank accounts get closed,” O’Malley said in a previous interview. “Imagine that happening and then you can’t open up a new account.”

Wells-Chapman said the mistake continues to affect her finances and health.

“It was an error that I had nothing to do with, but it’s like I’m suffering from it,” she said. “And it doesn’t seem like it’s an emergency to anyone to have it corrected.”

Because she is unable to work due to her heart condition, Wells-Chapman has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for medical expenses while she works to restore her benefits and correct her records.

The Social Security Administration advises people who discover they have been incorrectly listed as deceased to:

Contact their local Social Security office immediately.

Bring at least one current, original form of identification, such as a driver’s license, passport or state-issued ID.

Request a correction to their Social Security record.

Obtain a letter from Social Security known as an “Erroneous Death Case” notice, which can be shared with banks, employers, credit agencies and other organizations affected by the error.

Monitor bank accounts, credit reports and benefit records for additional issues caused by the incorrect death report.

Consumers can contact the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 or visit ssa.gov for assistance.

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