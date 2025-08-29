Atlanta vegan restaurant owner out thousands after years of repeated break-ins

ATLANTA — A vegan restaurant in Southwest Atlanta has been targeted by thieves multiple times over the past two years, causing significant financial strain on its owner.

Life Bistro, owned by Issa Prescott, has experienced five break-in attempts in the past two years, leading to substantial damage and theft of cash and electronics.

Despite these challenges, Prescott is determined to keep his restaurant open, offering a unique dining option in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood.

“One time they got into the restaurant, stole our cash register, took cash out of the restaurant, took electronics and whatever they could find of value,” Issa Prescott, owner of Life Bistro, told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

To combat the break-ins, Prescott has installed roll-down gates, a security measure that other businesses in the area have also adopted. These gates have helped prevent further incidents, according to other local business owners.

Despite going cashless to deter theft, Prescott’s restaurant continues to face threats, the latest being in July, with thieves attempting to break in by throwing rocks and trying to force open doors.

The damage from these attempts has cost Prescott upwards of $5,000 in repairs.

Prescott’s told Channel 2 Action News that his efforts to secure his restaurant come at a high cost, and he is now in danger of closing due to the financial burden of these security measures and repairs.

Atlanta police have informed businesses that they can request extra patrols to help prevent crime in the area.

Prescott remains committed to providing a safe and healthy food option for the community, despite the ongoing challenges. “We’re here to make a difference and offer a safe and healthy food option for people in this community,” he said.

He has launched a fundraiser to help him pay for the gate and other security measures and to keep the restaurant open.

