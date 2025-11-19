Atlanta teen mistaken for intruder killed in his home; suspect in custody

ATLANTA — Police said the man suspected of the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old who came home late and was mistaken for intruder has turned himself in.

Quinterrious Turner, 28, faces multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the shooting when it happened Sept. 1 on Mulberry Row in southeast Atlanta.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Andrew Smith with the homicide unit previously said it appeared the boyfriend of the teen’s mother thought the 16-year-old was breaking in when he shot him.

The shooter left the home before police arrived.

