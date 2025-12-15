Atlanta responding to water main breaks due to freezing weather

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is addressing multiple water main breaks across the city due to sustained freezing temperatures.

DWM crews are actively assessing reported breaks and making necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible. Residents in affected areas may experience temporary service disruptions or reduced water pressure during the repair process.

Residents and motorists are advised that water from broken mains may lead to standing water on roadways, creating potential traffic hazards. This is particularly concerning during overnight and early morning hours when temperatures remain below freezing.

Drivers are urged to use caution, reduce speed and remain alert when traveling near impacted areas.

DWM is coordinating with the City of Atlanta Department of Transportation and public safety personnel to manage traffic hazards when necessary and to ensure public safety.

Customers who observe water main breaks, significant leaks, or hazardous roadway conditions are encouraged to report them by calling 311 (inside the city) or 404-546-0311 (outside the city).

DWM said it appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as crews work diligently to restore service and minimize disruptions caused by the extreme cold weather.

For the latest information, residents are encouraged to refer to local news outlets and connect with DWM on social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Nextdoor, and Instagram @ATLWatershed.

