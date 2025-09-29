Atlanta rapper Young Thug performs concert on steps of Fulton County courthouse

ATLANTA — On Sunday, Atlanta rapper Young Thug surprised his fans with a concert on the steps of the Fulton County courthouse, where he pleaded guilty in the YSL RICO case nearly a year ago.

Hundreds of people showed up after the rapper invited his fans to join him through social media.

He says the courthouse changed his life.

“I wanted to do it at this place because this place changed my life for the better, you know, this is not the place you want to be on the bad side. When you come here, you want to be a lawyer, you want to be a DA, you want to be on that side, you don’t want to be on the defendant side, you know. This place shaped me, this place changed my life,” he told the crowd.

“Today, Jeffery Williams aka Young Thug turned the Fulton County Courthouse into a stage for change by hosting an anti-violence, anti-gun, and anti-gang rally. He shared with his fans that the courthouse was the perfect place for this message because it changed his life reminding us that everyone deserves a second chance.,“ The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Instagram.

Williams pleaded guilty as part of a non-negotiated plea last November, in what was the longest trial in Georgia history.

