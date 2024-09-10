Atlanta singer, actor Tyrese Gibson jailed for not paying nearly $74K in child support

ATLANTA — Atlanta actor and singer Tyrese Gibson was jailed in Fulton County after not paying nearly $74,000 in back child support.

According to documents filed in court on Monday, Gibson was found in contempt and was not to be let out until “making payment in the purge amount or until further order of this Court.”

The document said Gibson owed a total of $73,525.73 in back payments and had 48 hours to hand over the money.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gibson called the experience “traumatic.”

Getting arrested wasn’t fun as a matter of fact it was very traumatic…. One would ask why does this judge Kevin M Farmer HATE me so much? Well attached is his nightmare details of the APPEAL! https://t.co/LtW0cT7uqu@TMZ @nytimes @latimes @thedailybeast @DailyMail @ajc… — Tyrese Gibson (@Tyrese) September 10, 2024

“Getting arrested wasn’t fun as a matter of fact it was very traumatic…. One would ask why does this judge Kevin M Farmer HATE me so much?” Gibson said.

Court records show that Gibson intends to appeal the contempt ruling and seemed to have predicted the outcome of the hearing before it even happened.

“Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer [ collusion ],” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, alerting fans of his arrest over the weekend.

RELATED STORIES:

“We are APPEALLING ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE….. The second time we tried to get him recused from the bench. [ He actually denied his own request to be thrown off the bench] …imagine that???” Gibson said.

Gibson has a 5-year-old daughter with ex-wife Samantha Lee. The couple were initially married in 2017. They divorced in 2020. At the time, they released a statement saying:

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, we unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong co-parents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else.

“We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually. As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021.

“We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

RELATED NEWS:

Tyrese Gibson’s mother dies after COVID-19, pneumonia hospitalization (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group