Atlanta Public Safety Training Center boosting recruitment, city leaders say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Public Training Safety Center has been officially open for a year after protesters spent months trying to stop its construction.

Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln was there on Monday as first responders took on firearms and explosives training.

City leaders told her that the facility is helping boost recruitment and improve emergency response.

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“If you look around, you will see the future of public safety in Atlanta,” Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith said.

Since the facility opened, police and fire leaders say they have seen a sharp increase in interest.

“In 2020, this department was struggling, as you know, with very low staffing numbers,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “We are now back to 90% staffed as the Atlanta Police Department.”

Before construction, there were more than 80 acts of vandalism by protesters.

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But since its completion, leaders say they have been able to train without interference.

Lincoln watched as officers trained for driving in inclement weather, fire scenarios, simulated robberies, hazmat situations and more.

“It’s certainly given us an edge in recruitment, but it’s helped our retention,” Schierbaum said.

More than 200 police recruits and 192 fire recruits are currently training at the center. Both departments say those are some of the largest classes they’ve seen in years.

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