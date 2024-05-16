Atlanta police want to identify man they say broke into cars in gated community

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of breaking into cars.

On Saturday, May 11, police responded to 970 Sydney Marcus Blvd. to a report of a theft from a vehicle.

Officers spoke to the victim who said his car was broken into a few days before he called police.

He said he wanted to make sure his car was indeed broken into, so he monitored a security camera aimed at his car, which confirmed his suspicions.

Police say a man trespassed into the gated community by jumping a fence.

Once he was on the property, the man entered a garage and started pulling on door handles.

The suspect broke into the trunk of the victim’s car and stole several items.

Anyone with information about this crime can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

