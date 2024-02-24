Atlanta police investigating deadly shooting outside Trap Music Museum

ATLANTA — Atlanta police officers are investigating a deadly shooting outside of Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum, according to the address provided by the department.

According to preliminary details from the investigation, officers were called to 630 Travis Street to respond to a call about a person shot around 8:09 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide Unit investigators came to the scene after to begin their investigation.

The Atlanta Police Department is working to determine what caused the incident, with the investigation underway.

The victim’s identity was not released by APD.

