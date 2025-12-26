Atlanta PD needs help solving 30-year-old man’s killing

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for help from the public to solve a 30-year-old man’s homicide.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit said police responded Dec. 8 near a home at 3971 Cornell Blvd. SW.

They found Darryl Long, 30, dead at the scene with a gunshot wound at about 5:52 a.m.

Darryl Long Darryl Long, 30, was found shot to death earlier this month. (Source: APD)

Investigators continue to investigate Long’s death. They ask for anyone with any information on this case to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously:

Call the Crime Stoppers Georgia tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 app

Text CSGA to 738477

