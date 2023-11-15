Atlanta non-profit helps underserved women Dress For Success

ATLANTA — Kim Smith is looking for the perfect fit in a career. And it can be frustrating.

“You know — submitting resumes and applications—with no response. It’s very hard,” Smith said to Channel 2 Action News reporter Berndt Petersen.

That’s why she is looking for help at Dress for Success Atlanta.

“A lot of the clients who come in here—they literally have nothing,” Susan Bonds-McCulloch told Channel 2 Action News.

Bonds-McCulloch is the non-profit’s executive director. On Wednesday, they opened a brand new boutique in Sandy Springs, where personal stylists help underserved women get the right look for a job interview.

She says it takes much more than a sharp outfit. So, Dress for Success has gone all in with their new empowerment center. They offer workshops on preparing a resume, preparing for an interview, and computer skills. All for free.

“They come in one way, and leave in a totally different fashion,” Bonds-McCulloch said.

The organization says they have helped lift 4,000 local women out of poverty. Smith will be looking for a position in cybersecurity and as she looked in the mirror at the boutique, she likes what see sees.

“Presenting my best foot forward—with the right resume, the right look, and preparing for the interviews. How to prepare myself and dress for success,” Smith said.

Dress For Success said every woman they help lift out of poverty takes six people with her.

