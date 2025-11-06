Atlanta mother still hopes to reunite with kidnapped son, even 47 years later

ATLANTA — Forty-seven years after her newborn son was kidnapped, Donna Green still holds onto hope that new technology will help reunite her with her son.

Donna Green’s baby boy, Raymond, was taken from her home in Southeast Atlanta on Nov. 6, 1978.

Despite the passage of time, Green told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that she was determined to find her son, leveraging advancements in DNA technology and forensic artistry to aid in her search.

“I believe when I find him, it’s going to be through DNA, I do,” Green said.

The kidnapping occurred just days after Green brought Raymond home from Grady Memorial Hospital. Green told Gehlbach that she’d met a woman at the hospital named ‘Lisa.’

When Lisa showed up at her home a few days later, she and Raymond were gone.

“Came back down, she and baby was gone,” Green said.

There are no photos of Raymond as an infant, but a forensic artist has created an age-progressed image of what he might look like today, using photos of his siblings and family members.

Green started a non-profit organization in her son’s name, aiming to keep the faces of missing children in the public eye and maintain hope for families in similar situations.

She sees services like Ancestry and 23andMe as potential tools in finding Raymond, believing that DNA databases could eventually lead to a breakthrough.

“I believe he is out there. I believe one day, by the grace of God, I’ll hold him in my arms again,” Green told Channel 2 Action News.

Despite the years that have passed, Green’s unwavering hope and the advancements in DNA technology provide a renewed sense of possibility in the search for her son, Raymond.

