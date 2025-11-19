Atlanta felon charged with selling pills containing drug used to sedate animals

ATLANTA — A five-time convicted felon was arrested in Atlanta for allegedly distributing carfentanil, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, the US Department of Justice announced.

Rodericus San Juan Warner, 45, of Atlanta, was charged with distributing hundreds of carfentanil and fentanyl pills, as well as over 100 grams of methamphetamine.

According to officials, carfentanil is a fentanyl analogue that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and is used by veterinarians to sedate large animals like elephants.

“Carfentanil is a deadly synthetic narcotic — used to tranquilize elephants, not meant for human consumption. Yet this offender chose to sell it alongside fentanyl and methamphetamine, showing total disregard for human life,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

During an investigation in October 2025, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents identified Warner as a drug trafficker in Atlanta. Agents allege Warner sold hundreds of pills containing carfentanil and fentanyl and over 100 grams of methamphetamine.

On Nov. 6, DEA agents conducted search warrants and arrested Warner in the home he shared with his girlfriend and her three school-aged children, authorities said.

From that home, law enforcement found two loaded guns, $20,000 in cash, and assorted high-end jewelry, the DOJ said.

Warner, a five-time convicted felon, is not allowed to have a gun. Also, officials said in one of Warner’s vehicles outside the home, agents discovered suspected fentanyl pills and suspected oxycodone pills.

At another home, Warner allegedly used to sell drugs, DEA agents searched another vehicle registered to him and found four loaded guns, 6,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 258 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 201 grams of suspected cocaine, 60 suspected oxycodone pills, and one kilogram of suspected marijuana, officials said.

Warner appeared before a judge on a federal criminal complaint and was remanded to custody, ordered detained pending the outcome of his case.

