Atlanta Falcons release their 2025 schedule

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will kick off their 2025 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team announced the schedule on Wednesday, which includes five prime-time games.

Among the highlights from the schedule, it “features a divisional home opener in Atlanta, the Falcons’ earliest bye week since 2017 and five prime-time games.”

Here is a look at the schedule below:

NFL DATE TIME OPPONENT Preseason Friday, Aug. 8 7 p.m. ET Detroit Lions Preseason Friday, Aug. 15 7 p.m. ET Tennessee Titans Preseason Friday, Aug. 22 8 p.m. ET at Dallas Cowboys Week 1 Sunday, Sept. 7 1 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 2 Sunday, Sept. 14 8:20 p.m. ET at Minnesota Vikings Week 3 Sunday, Sept. 21 1 p.m. ET at Carolina Panthers Week 4 Sunday, Sept. 28 1 p.m. ET Washington Commanders Week 5 BYE Week 6 Monday, Oct. 13 7:15 p.m. ET Buffalo Bills Week 7 Sunday, Oct. 19 8:20 p.m. ET at San Francisco 49ers Week 8 Sunday, Oct. 26 1 p.m. ET Miami Dolphins Week 9 Sunday, Nov. 2 1 p.m. ET at New England Patriots Week 10 Sunday, Nov. 9 9:30 a.m. ET at Indianapolis Colts (Berlin, Germany) Week 11 Sunday, Nov. 16 1 p.m. ET Carolina Panthers Week 12 Sunday, Nov. 23 4:25 p.m. ET at New Orleans Saints Week 13 Sunday, Nov. 30 1 p.m. ET at New York Jets Week 14 Sunday, Dec. 7 1 p.m. ET Seattle Seahawks Week 15 Thursday, Dec. 11 8:15 p.m. ET at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16 Sunday, Dec. 21 4:05 p.m. ET at Arizona Cardinals Week 17 Monday, Dec. 29 8:15 p.m. ET Los Angeles Rams Week 18 TBD (Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 3/4) TBD New Orleans Saints

You can read more about the schedule by CLICKING HERE.

