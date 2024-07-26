Atlanta doctor shares recommendations about staying safe amid US listeria outbreak

ATLANTA — Right now, there’s a nationwide concern over a listeria outbreak in deli meat.

Two people in the United States have died from the foodborne illness, and two people in Georgia have gotten sick. Overall, two dozen people have been hospitalized.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez spoke to a metro Atlanta doctor about how to avoid getting sick during the current listeria outbreak.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Danny Brandstatter, Chief Medical Officer at Wellstar, said the bacterial infection is commonly found in kitchens and in food products, particularly deli meats and dairy products.

He said there are usually multiple outbreaks per year in the U.S.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We typically see three to four outbreaks per year here in the United States,” Brandstatter said. “Deli meats, commonly found also in dairy products as well.”

While no particular brand of deli meat has been named yet for the current listeria outbreak, Brandstatter said there are some steps you can take if you want to reduce the risk of sickness.

“If you’re getting sliced deli meats, make sure that you heat that to 165 degrees at least for the internal temperature. Refrigeration does not kill this bacteria,” Brandstatter said.

He also warned that pregnant women are at higher risk if they contract the illness.

“Pregnant women, it can cause a serious infection in the unborn child,” Brandstatter said. “People with immune system that are weakened, or elder, an age that’s greater than 65 in this case,” are also at higher risk of complications.

Brandstatter said pets can also get sick from listeria so be careful when feeding them sliced meats, like you’d do when hiding medicine they need to take.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

US Senate plans votes on several child online safety, social media bills

©2024 Cox Media Group