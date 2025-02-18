The Atlanta City Council votes to give themselves, mayor a pay raise in 2026

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved a pay raise for themselves, the council president and the mayor.

According to the city ordinance that was amended Monday night, the last time any of them received a pay raise was in 2020.

With that said, each council member’s pay will go from $72,630.00 to $99,930.00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Council president will be paid $103,250.00, up from $74,000.00.

And finally, Mayor Andre Dickens will be paid $236,865.00, up from $202,730.00.

The pay raises are not immediate. They will be instated at the beginning of January 2026 at the start of their new terms.

The increases are also far less than what had been proposed late last year.

©2025 Cox Media Group