Atlanta charter school students delighted to study in London and Paris

ATLANTA — A group of Atlanta charter school students just returned from the field trip of a lifetime.

Students from the Atlanta SMART Academy just returned from a trip to study in London and Paris.

Seventh grader Zolana Bunche stood in front of a huge map.

“Atlanta is here. We flew all the way to London, which is here,” Zolana explained.

She’d never describe herself as a jet-setter.

“I’ve never been on a plane, let alone out of the country,” Zolana said.

“The Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, and The London Bridge,” 6th grader Caleb Maxwell said.

The state charter school was founded during the pandemic.

Principal Patrice Meadows said some of the students had never been outside of Atlanta before.

So history and social studies classes on the other side of the Atlantic were lessons like no other.

“To see beyond your current circumstances. Beyond your community. Beyond your neighborhood,” Meadows said.

The students say they’ll never forget it, and it taught them to always dream big.

“If you believe anything, you can do anything. As long as you try your best and work to be the best, you can do that,” 7th grader Ryan Demery said.

