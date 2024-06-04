Atlanta business owner says she’s thankful to be alive after being stabbed in her driveway

ATLANTA — A local business owner said she could have died when a man stabbed her repeatedly in her driveway.

Jeanette Sellers believes her attacker targeted her after she left her business, thinking she had money.

She spoke exclusively to Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

“It’s all so very traumatic,” she told him.

Sellers shed tears just thinking about how she could have lost her life in a vicious attack.

“Thankfully my daughter came out right at the right time. I’m not sure what could have happened,” she said.

She said a man ran up on her in her driveway on May 14 near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Peeples Street and began stabbing her.

She had stab wounds all over one side of her body.

“I had eight on my back and six on my arm,” she said.

Sellers owns Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar on Ralph David Abernathy in the West End.

She lives within walking distance of her business.

Sellers drove home that night and was walking up her driveway.

She said surveillance video shows the attacker running after her.

He began stabbing her.

“I was screaming like the top of my lungs,” she said.

Her daughter came out but Sellers say the attacker kept rummaging through her purse.

She said her son then came out and chased him to where he got into a getaway car and left.

Sellers was rushed to the hospital.

She said the surveillance video shows her attacker waiting around near her home which leads her to believe she was targeted.

That’s why she has this message for business owners in the area.

“I would definitely say to be more aware and more alert,” she said.

Sellers is thankful to be alive and thankful her children came to her rescue.

“I’m so glad that they heard me,” she said.

Jones reached out to police to get an update on their investigation.

He is still waiting on their response,

Business owners and people in this community have set up a meal train for Sellers since she can’t work right now.

Visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/8rllv2 if you would like to help.

