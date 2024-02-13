Atlanta-born composer says his new classical concert asks audiences to look within

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s latest concert is a performance with a powerful message about social justice.

To many, classical music is meant to enrich. Carlos Simon says his music also has a message.

“It’s really a call to action. I want people to hear the piece and really question themselves,” Simon told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

The Grammy-nominated composer and East Point native has partnered with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Carlos Simon Curates is a new concert like no other.

The program explores Black identity, and it prominently features the Morehouse and Spelman College Glee Clubs.

But Simon says it’s the concert’s finale that is meant to make the audience look inside themselves. The piece is called Brea(d)th.

It was commissioned by the Minnesota Symphony Orchestra in memory of George Floyd.

Simon says it not only focuses on that tragic event of the past but also looks to change in the future.

“The word says that so much work has been done, but who does the work that’s still left? It’s a call to action. You have to ask yourself, what am ‘I’ doing,” Simon said.

There will be two performances on Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. at the Atlanta Symphony Hall in midtown Atlanta.

