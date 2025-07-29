Atlanta armed robbery suspect arrested crossing Canadian border

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man wanted for armed robbery in Atlanta was arrested trying to get back into the United States on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they arrested Djamilou Sebabe, 27, at the Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

Sebabe is a U.S. citizen from Georgia and was trying to cross the border in a car.

While checking the National Crime Information Center, border patrol officers found an active warrant from the Atlanta Police Department charging Sebabe with armed robbery, aggravated assault and more.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the crimes for which Sebabe was wanted.

He was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department and is currently being held in the Erie County Holding Center where he awaits extradition.

