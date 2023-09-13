Atlanta airport approves new ridesharing service tailored towards women

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has announced the approval of a new rideshare company tailored towards women to begin service at the airport.

HERide exclusively employs female drivers.

However, the drivers will pick up men if the driver feels comfortable.

Atlanta driver Jilian Anderson created HERide in 2019.

“I just wanted women to have an alternative option to choose to ride with whoever they wanted to ride with when it comes to going from their house to Walmart, going to the school, or the airport,” Anderson told Channel 2 Action News last year.

She said when she used to drive for other ride-share companies, women would often wait until they got a female driver.

“A lot of women who work second shift and nightlife in Atlanta would say, ‘hey I would schedule a ride and cancel a ride until I got a woman,’” Anderson said.

According to HERide, all drivers have undergone a rigorous driver screening process, comprehensive background checks, and mandatory gender-sensitivity training.

For more information and to download the HERide app, please visit www.HERide.com.

